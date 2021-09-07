ANC staff on salary non-payment: They had more than enough time to resolve this

Some staged pickets on Monday to highlight unfair labour practice while demanding their salaries be paid within seven days.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) staff members said the glaring failures by the party to secure payment for employees could not be treated as normal behaviour.

They said the past three years had been marked by many failures, including irregular wages, the failure to pay provident fund contributions and the failure to make UIF contributions.

Frustrated staff members on Monday said despite the economic hardships and the rise in the cost of living, they had remained loyal to the tasks.

However, they said this behaviour had not been reciprocated by the ANC.

They said the governing party could no longer continue to turn a blind eye to its responsibilities as the employee.

Staff representative Zimas Makata said: “We are now rewriting to the African National Congress. We had given them a memorandum about two months ago. So, in essence, it's not like they now have seven days to come up with the money, they have had more than enough time to go out and seek solutions in terms of solving problems that are faced by the staff."

The disgruntled employees said they wanted the party's national political leadership to intervene swiftly and rectify the situation.

