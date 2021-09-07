ANC confident of meeting new IEC candidate registration deadline

Due to the IEC’s amendment of the election timetable, and as per the order of the Constitutional Court for the elections to go ahead, the ANC now has an opportunity to make up for its failings last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is confident that it will meet the new Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s deadline to register all its candidates to contest the upcoming local government elections.

The party’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, said that they were already working on filling the gaps.

Due to the IEC’s amendment of the election timetable, and as per the order of the Constitutional Court for the elections to go ahead, the ANC now has an opportunity to make up for its failings last month.

It missed the deadline to register councillor candidates for 93 municipalities.

While the ANC admits that it was still processing some disputes in relation to its candidate lists, Duarte also blamed those who procrastinate.

"And when they knew they were given four more hours, they should have jumped faster and not hoped and prayed and again waited for the last minute. We have another window now and we're praying that no one will come with any excuse and I have said this, I've said look, there's no forgiveness,

She said that work was being done to ensure there was no repeat of that episode, with the ANC’s electoral committee expected to attend all disputes by Saturday morning.

When asked about the threat to challenge the IEC’s decision to open the timetable by opposition parties, Duarte had this to say: "Whatever legal action is taken tat is unproductive and negative for the country and the democracy of our country, we will oppose."

Candidate registration is expected to now close on 22 September.

