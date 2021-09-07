36% of SA youth unwilling to take COVID-19 vaccine - study

Solidarity Fund and GCIS study was conducted between May and June this year through hundreds of face to face interviews.

CAPE TOWN- A study commissioned by the Solidarity Fund in partnership with GCIS has revealed that young people are the least willing to get vaccinated against COVID 19 and will present a hurdle to the country's programme.

The study was conducted between May and June this year through hundreds of face to face interviews.

This was at least three months before the government opened registration and vaccination to the youth.

When registration opened in July for the 35 to 49 age group, more than a million people listed their names on the health department's EDVS portal in the first 24 hours.

But that momentum soon waded and vaccinations were opened to the 18 - 35 cohort a few week earlier than expected.

Now a recent study could possibly explain the slow uptake. According to the Solidarity Fund and GCIS survey, about 36% of the youth are significantly unwilling to take the vaccine.

On Monday, Ask Afrika CEO Andrea Rademeyer said those 60 and older were more willing to get the vaccine.

Rademeyer said concerns over side-effects were the main barriers amongst 18 to 24 and 50 plus

“This is a big, big challenge on the youth, you can very clearly see, 18 to 24 year olds are least willing to get vaccinated. This very clearly indicates that we need a lot more communication around the side of things”.

Government is hoping to vaccinate about 70% of the population by the end of the year but so far, only 13.6 million jabs have been administered in South Africa.

