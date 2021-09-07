198 more COVID deaths take SA’s toll to 83,617

The health department also reported that 4,118 new COVID cases were recorded in the same 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 2 824 063 cases.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 198 more COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, which has pushed the country’s death toll to 83,617.

The recovery rate stands at 92,1% - translating to 2 599 667 recoveries since the outbreak of the virus on home soil.

The department said more than 13 673 651 vaccines have been administered so far.