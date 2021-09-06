Two in three South Africans willing to vaccinate - study

Hundreds of face-to-face interviews were conducted between 14 May and 30 June across the country. Ask Afrika CEO Andrea Rademeyer said that 62% of those surveyed indicated that they were willing to get the vaccine.

CAPE TOWN - A new study shows that two in three South Africans are willing to get vaccinated.

The survey, commissioned by the Solidarity Fund in partnership with government communications, GCIS, focused on various aspects like vaccine campaign awareness, the perception of vaccines and hesitancy.

“A third of our citizens, just have a general mistrust towards corona, towards the strategies, towards the actual vaccination,” Rademeyer said.

Twenty-three percent are scared of side effects, while the survey also revealed other concerns.

“A large part of the citizens have very low hope and a third actually believe the worst is yet to come,” Rademeyer added.

According to the research, seven in every 10 respondents wear masks daily.

