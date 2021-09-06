Team SA at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: By the numbers

With a haul of seven medals, Team South Africa also saw a number of athletes better their personal times and better South African and African records. Three athletes also set new world records in their events.

CAPE TOWN - Team South Africa ended the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo with a haul of seven medals, putting them 34th on the medal standings.

While this was a drop down the standings from the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, South Africa did see a number of athletes better their personal times and better South African and African records. Three athletes also set new world records in their events.

Here is Team SA's 2020 Paralympic Games by the numbers:

Number of Medals: 7 (4 gold, 1 silver & 2 bronze)

Medalists

Gold:

Ntando Mahlangu (2), Anrune Weyers, Pieter du Preez

Silver:

Louzanne Coetzee

Bronze:

Sheryl James, Louzanne Coetzee

Athletes with Personal Best’s (PB):

Christian Sadie (men’s SM7 200m Individual Medley)



Alani Ferreira (women’s W13, 400m freestyle & women’s S13 100m butterfly)



Sheryl James (T37 women’s 100m; T37 women’s 200m & T37 women’s 400m)



Tebogo Mofogeng (T62 men’s 100m & T62 men’s 400m)



Puseletso Mabote (T63 men's 100m)



Louzanne Coetzee (women’s T11 1500m)



Kerwin Noemdo (men's F46 shot put)



Kat Swanepoel (women’s SM4 150m Individual Medley & women’s S4 50m backstroke)



Johanna Pretorius (women's T13 100m)



AFRICAN RECORDS/SA RECORDS:

Christian Sadie (men’s SM7 200m IM)



Alani Ferreira (women’s W13, 400m freestyle)



Sheryl James (T37 women’s 100m & T37 women’s 200m)



Tebogo Mofogeng (T62 men’s 100m & T62 men’s 400m)



Puseletso Mabote (T63 men's 100m)



Louzanne Coetzee (women’s T11 1500m)



Kerwin Noemdo (men's F46 shot put)



WORLD RECORDS:

Ntando Mahlangu (T61 men’s long jump)



Mpumelela Mhlongo (T44 men’s 200m)



Louzanne Coetzee (T11 women’s marathon)



PARALYMPIC RECORD:

Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T44 men's 100m final)



