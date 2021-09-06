State asks for further investigations in Mdumiseni Zuma's incitement case

The 35-year-old is facing charges of incitement to commit public violence and inciting arson.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application of a man accused of inciting public violence that led to the torching of Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg has been postponed.

Mdumiseni Zuma made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

He is expected back in court next week.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Natasha Kara: "Mdumiseni Zuma appeared today in court, however, due to the prosecutor of the State asking for further investigations to be conducted, the matter was postponed to the 14th of September for the formal bail application."

