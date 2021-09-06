SA Onderwysers Unie encourages provincial edu depts to take jabs to schools

It wants others to follow Mpumalanga's lead where the education department in that province will be taking vaccines to schools this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysers Unie has encouraged provincial education departments to roll out vaccines in schools for pupils who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 jab.

The union's executive director Chirs Klopper on Sunday welcomed the initiative: “The more people that get the vaccines, the safer the school environment will be and hopefully all the other provinces will follow suit.”

