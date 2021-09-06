Reopening candidate registrations could undermine elections - Maimane

One SA leader, Mmusi Maimane, has criticised the IEC for some of the numerous adjustments it has made during the current voting window.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties have reacted with mixed feelings to the IEC’s decision to allow the reopening of candidate registrations, with some warning of a dangerous precedent while others have welcomed the move.

The ANC and United Democratic Movement (UDM) stands to benefit after they failed to meet the IEC’s August deadline for submissions.

But not everyone is pleased with this pronouncement.

One SA leader, Mmusi Maimane, has criticised the IEC for some of the numerous adjustments it has made during the current voting window.

Maimane said that a precedent had long been set when it came to dealing with parties that missed deadlines.

"It could literally undermine the integrity of the elections to which what invariably happens is that you run an election then opponents who lose or win sometimes go back and say: 'It is unacceptable, this was wrong.'"

Good’s secretary-general, Brett Herron, said that his party was pleased about the voter's registration weekend taking place on 18 and 19 September.

"Thus we support the decision of the IEC to reopen the election timetable to enable new voters to also be candidates in these elections."

Meanwhile, the UDM’s leader, Bantu Holomisa, has hit out at those criticising the IEC’s handling of these elections, saying they acted like conditions were the same as previous polls.

