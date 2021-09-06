Rand Water team joins search for Orange Farm boy (6) who fell into open manhole

The child’s family said that he was playing with friends on Sunday when he plunged into the hole.

JOHANNESBURG - A desperate search is under way for a six-year-old Gauteng boy who fell into an open municipal manhole in Orange Farm.

A specialist team from water utility Rand Water has been sent to the area to assist with the search.

For nearly 24 hours, the Chauke family have been agonising over the whereabouts of the little boy, whom they haven’t seen since Sunday afternoon.

His friends said that they were all happily playing just a few meters from his home when the grade R pupil fell into the manhole.

When his friends reported the accident, the family sprang into action.

The boy’s brother, Eric Chauke: "The children were playing at around 5pm when they came into the home and the pipes were exposed. The police arrived at about 6pm and they left around 7pm."

With no sign of the little boy, the family is pinning its hopes on the team from Rand Water.

