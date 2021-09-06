Ramaphosa praises late NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi as 'fearless'

Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi passed away on Monday from cardiac arrest.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that late National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi was a leader who devoted herself to the betterment of the lives of young people and he was saddened by her passing.

“Ms Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi was a leader who devoted herself to the betterment of the lives of young people and of women and set a strong example for how this could be achieved. She held leadership positions in civil society, local government, national government and Parliament, where she conducted herself with the best interests of communities and the country at heart. She also enriched our parliamentary democracy with her intellect, integrity and dignity, and showed that political opposition can be fearless and firm without being antagonistic," the president said in a statement."

KaMagwaza Msibi was also the former deputy minister of Science and Technology.

The African National Congress (ANC) has also paid tribute to her, describing her passing as a monumental loss.

