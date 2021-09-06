Ramaphosa anticipates ANC, govt to be criticised when state capture report drops

Addressing the ANC's lekgotla virtually on Sunday, the president said he was expecting an exaggeration of the role of the deployment committee and misrepresentation of its ambit.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he anticipated that the African National Congress (ANC) and the government would be criticised in the main with the release of the Zondo commission report expected next month.

Addressing the ANC's lekgotla virtually on Sunday, the president said he was expecting an exaggeration of the role of the deployment committee and misrepresentation of its ambit.

Ramaphosa testified before the state capture commission and was asked about cadre deployment and the effects of this along with corruption.

The Zondo commission of inquiry is set to release its report in October and it's anticipated that this will be made public.

Ramaphosa said specific allegations had been levelled against leaders and deployees of the movement and there was a concerted drive to tie these allegations to the organisation.

He has told the party that members needed to be ready to address these and develop concise messages before the report came out.

And added to this, there will need to be the implementation of the recommendations.

The commission has heard damning testimony ranging from direct state capture through SOEs to massive payments at facilities company Bosasa.

The National Prosecuting Authority will also be considering prosecutions resulting from the commission’s findings.

