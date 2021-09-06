Search continues for youths thrown into river in alleged mob justice incident

Divers were sent to the area on Saturday after relatives of two of the victims reported them missing.

CAPE TOWN - A search is still underway for several missing youths whose bodies were apparently thrown into a river that runs through an informal settlement in Driftsands.

It is alleged that the four were victims of mob justice.

They first retrieved the body of an unidentified man not linked to the apparent vigilante attack.

The police's Novela Potelwa said that a second body was recovered on Sunday.

"The youths were allegedly assaulted by a group of people after they were accused of committing crimes in the area."

Potelwa said that the search was hampered by bad weather.

Police divers will continue looking for the victims on Monday.

