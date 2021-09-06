Picketing ANC staff demand resolution to salary payment issues

Some African National Congress (ANC) staff members staged pickets on Monday as a result of what they said was unfair labour practices by their employer.

Staff demanded solutions without delay.

These demands include that the national political leadership intervene and urgently deal with the problems and that outstanding salaries be paid not later than 7 days from Monday, among others.

“We were feeling a bit disheartened because we submitted a memorandum two months back, to the leadership of the ANC, to say they need to address the issue of our outstanding salaries, the issue of the provident fund, and other benefits that they pay late and therefore delaying in terms of us being able to enjoy those benefits. Since that particular memorandum that was submitted to the ANC, we have not received concrete feedback in terms of how are they planning to resolve our issues,” said ANC staffer, Zimasa Makata.

