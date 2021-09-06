Not enough time given to assess Esidimeni patients, court told

JOHANNESBURG - Monday’s proceedings at the Life Esidimeni inquest into the deaths of more than 140 mental health patients have concluded in the High Court of Pretoria.

Earlier on Monday, former Life Esidimeni nursing manager, Zanele Buthelezi reiterated that they were not given sufficient time to adequately assess some patients before they were transferred to NGOs.

"The first and second batch of patients that were transferred, everything went well because we were given sufficient time to prepare the patients and all that was done. Then starting from the third batch of transfers, things went wrong."

Buthelezi referred to a ‘marathon project’ wherein she said that they were given an unmanageable number of patients to process ahead of the transfer.

"The time was not sufficient. You cannot assess 120 patients in four days, it's not possible at all," Buthelezi said.

The cross-examination of Buthelezi is expected to continue on Tuesday.

