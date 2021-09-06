NFP leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi passes away

Most of her career was spent in the Inkatha Freedom Party where she served as a councillor, member of Parliament and even party chair but left due to leadership squabbles to form the NFP in 2011.

JOHANNESBURG - Founding president of the National Freedom Party (NFP) and former Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi has passed away.

The party’s secretary general Msidazwe Mdletshe confirmed to Eyewitness News that she passed on earlier on Monday due to cardiac arrest.

KaMagwaza-Msibi, who resigned from Parliament in 2019, suffered a major stroke in 2014 just six months after being appointed deputy minister by then President Jacob Zuma.

Most of her career was spent in the Inkatha Freedom Party where she served as a councillor, member of Parliament and even party chair but left due to leadership squabbles to form the NFP in 2011.

Mdletshe said they were all still in shock at the news.

