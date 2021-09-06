NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi's passing a great loss - DA

National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest at the of 59.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has described the passing of National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi as a great loss.

DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said that kaMagwaza-Msibi was a powerhouse politician.

“We will remember her for her fearlessness and as a trailblazer for women in politics. We also commend her for the service to the country as a councillor, a member of Parliament and mayor and a deputy minister,” she said.

The DA’s Francois Rodgers said that kaMagwaza-Msibi was a force to be reckoned with.

“Indeed, a great loss to the province of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa as a whole. Magwaza-Msibi was not afraid to speak her mind and paved the way for many women in politics. She was indeed a force to be reckoned with,” Rodgers said.

