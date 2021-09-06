More suspects to be added to fraud case with Gupta-linked Iqbal Sharma

The case relates to procurement fraud involving R24.9 million paid between November 2011 and April 2012 by the Free State Agriculture Department to Nulane Investment. Sharma was both a director and shareholder of that company.

CAPE TOWN - The corruption case against Gupta-linked businessman Iqbal Sharma and several others has been remanded until later this month by the Bloemfontein Regional Court for additional accused to be added.

Sharma, who's a former Transnet board member, former Nulane Investment employee Dinesh Patel, former Free State head of the Rural Development Department, Peter Thabethe, and others face charges for the contravention of the Public Finances Management Act, fraud and money laundering.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the money was purportedly paid to the company to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State province's flagship Mohoma Mobung project on the basis that it had unique skills to perform the work.

"During the confirmation of the unlimited restraining order of Nulane Investment, new evidence came to the fore that the Investigating Directorate could not ignore. Linked to today's case, this has necessitated that we request a postponement to the 28th of September where two more persons will be added to this particular matter," said the NPA's Sindisiwe Seboka.

