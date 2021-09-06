Lokshini Kitchen & Braai Shack offers 'an excellent fusion of local foods'

One of Lokshini Kitchen’s main goals is to change mindsets about what the inner city has to offer.

Author: Moipone Malefane

An unlikely byway in Yeoville’s neighbouring suburb, Bellevue East, is a new go-to homestyle eatery. Perfectly set in a crumbling corner of a sinking suburb, Lokshini Kitchen & Braai Shack is a home away from home where one can sample food from the townships.

“The concept and culture are all about bringing people together through nostalgia and the celebration of open flame cooking,” explains Victor Ngwenya, who started the eatery with his wife, Thandi. “Our concept is steeped in the tradition of the casual dining eateries in townships. It offers an excellent fusion of local foods using the finest of ingredients sourced locally.”

Yeoville has long been known as South Africa’s pre-eminent bohemian enclave. Once a microcosm of Johannesburg itself, the area is still a tapestry woven of many nations, traditions, pasts and languages.

But today, Yeovillites fear for the future of their suburb which has deteriorated over the years due to overcrowding, negligence and crime. Here is a place that in many ways aims to bring hope to the greater Yeoville area and Johannesburg inner city in general. One of Lokshini Kitchen’s main goals is to change mindsets about what the inner city has to offer. “There’s more to Yeoville than crime and poverty. Where others see ashes, we see the fertile ground,” says Thandi Ngwenya.

