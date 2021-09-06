Life Esidimeni Inquest resumes with cross-examination of nursing manager

Zanele Buthelezi is currently being cross-examined by lawyers representing former Gauteng head of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela.

JOHANNESBURG - Former nursing manager at Life Esidemini, Zanele Buthelezi, has told the inquest into whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients that they were told in 2013 by the Health Department that all patients must be out of that facility by 2020.

Buthelezi was being cross-examined by the lawyer representing former Gauteng Health Department head of mental health, Dr Makgabo Manamela, in the High Court in Pretoria.

Buthelezi has told the court that she learnt, in a memorandum letter, that the Department of Health would be terminating their contract with the Life Esidimeni facility and that this would happen in sessions with the intention to have all patients out by 2020.

Asked what plans were put in place to facilitate the moving of patients, Buthelezi said there were no guidelines given by the department.

