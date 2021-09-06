Lesufi urges police to apprehend Soweto teacher's killers

Police are investigating the exact circumstances but initial probes have revealed that she was strangled and then stabbed to death.

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he was saddened by the murder of a Soweto teacher.

Lerato Mosia was found dead in her flat last week.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances, but initial probes have revealed that she was strangled and then stabbed to death. Lesufi has sent his condolences to Mosia's family and the Mara Primary School.

“Our psychosocial unit team has been dispatched to visit the school and provide necessary support to all those that are affected by this incident. The MEC has implored the law enforcement agencies to quickly apprehend those who were involved in this brutal murder,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

