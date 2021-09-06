'An act of humility': JZ Foundation welcomes release of Zuma on medical parole

The Department of Correctional Services placed former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has welcomed the release of convicted former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole calling the decision an act of humility by the justice system.

The Correctional Services Department placed Zuma on medical parole on Sunday.

The medical pardon means Zuma, who spent under 60 days behind bars at the Estcourt Correctional Services Facility, will now complete the rest of his 15-month contempt of court sentence in the comfort of his home.

The former president will be expected to abide by some of the conditions during his parole and will be subject to supervision until his sentence expires.

Zuma's medical condition has constantly come under the spotlight more recently when he refused to be medically examined by doctors appointed by the National Prosecuting Authority after his foundation said he was tired of his claims of ill-health being treated with distrust.

Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Zuma’s legal team was currently studying the conditions of the parole.

“If truth be told, if there was humanness in that Constitutional Court, they should have put him on house arrest if they felt so desperate to arrest him in the first place.”

However, the Right2Know’s Dale McKinley said they were disappointed but not surprised by the decision to release Zuma on medical parole.

“From the very beginning, it was very clear that his defence team was looking for ways out and it clearly was the medical route by having an independent doctor examine him like the likes of Schabir Shaik who were released on parole under dubious circumstances.”

Zuma's former close associate Schabir Shaik was also released on medical parole after he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption in 2005.

Shaik was released in 2009, two years after Zuma ascended to the country's Presidency.

The Department of Correctional Services has appealed to all South Africans to afford Zuma dignity as he continues to receive medical treatment.

The Foundation welcomes the decision of the Parole Board that H.E Prez Zuma should serve the rest of his sentence outside prison.

He is still in hospital right now.

A more detailed statement will be issued in due course after consultation with the legal team of President Zuma. pic.twitter.com/dmiD3KzVc8 JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) September 5, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.