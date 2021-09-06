‘It was a blue lie’- Maphatsoe’s comrades dismiss claims he was an apartheid spy

JOHANNESBURG - Family, friends and comrades of the late MK veteran Kebby Maphatsoe have paid tribute to him by dismissing claims that he was an apartheid spy.

Maphatsoe was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Sunday.

He died from a heart attack last week at the age of 58.

A lot has been said about Maphatsoe with allegations surfacing that he died after receiving the COVID-19 jab to being an apartheid era spy who absconded from exile.

His family and close friends, however, used his funeral service in Soweto on Sunday as an opportunity to dismiss those claims.

His brother Moritu Bouman started by dispelling allegations that he died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

There were also reports that Maphatsoe had run away from an ANC military camp during the struggle, but Bafana Mahlabe who was with Maphatsoe in Uganda and Angola in exile, said those claims were also false.

“It’s a blue lie; it’s propaganda of people who did not like Maphatsoe’s independent views.”

Others who paid tribute to Maphatsoe include ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe, Ayanda Dlodlo and Nathi Mthethwa who all hailed him as a true soldier and great leader.

