Investigations under way after four Wellington men shot dead

No arrests have been made at this stage and the motive for the attack is unclear.

CAPE TOWN - Police are following up on various leads after four men were shot and killed in Wellington.

A fifth person was also wounded in Saturday's shooting.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “Reports indicate that the yet to be identified gunmen entered the premises on Nandi Street and went to the back of the premises. Several shots were fired that resulted in the death of four men in their 20s and one sustaining serious gunshot injuries.”

