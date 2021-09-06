IEC had legal right to make decision on candidate registrations - EISDA

Some opposition parties have already rejected the move, threatening to take the legal route to challenge the IEC.

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISDA) said the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) had the legal right to make the decision of reopening candidate nominations for the local government elections.

The institute said that Friday’s Constitutional Court order had placed the ball back in the commission’s court

While it's inevitable that the African National Congress (ANC) stands to benefit from Monday's announcement by the IEC, the Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa said that there was a difference between this case and that of the National Freedom Party (NFP) in 2016.

The Institute's head of programme, Grant Matheson, said: “What has happened here has the implication of allowing the ANC to re-register candidates, but what the IEC has done is not state to the ANC 'you may register your candidate.'"

The NFP, like the ANC, missed the IEC deadline to submit candidates and its court bid was rejected.

Sharing his thoughts on whether the IEC had the right to open the entire timetable, Matheson said that the Constitutional Court left that decision to the commission.

“As far as the actual candidate nomination, that was not required,” he said.

