A cover-up? - Gauteng gov accused of hiding Bank of Lisbon blaze report

JOHANNESBURG - In the absence of concrete reports into the deadly blaze at the Bank of Lisbon building, claims of a cover-up by government are filling the vacuum with several invested role players telling Eyewitness News the evidence of a whitewash is overwhelming.

Sunday marked three years since three Joburg firefighters died while trying to douse the flames that started on the 23rd floor and yet their families are none the wiser as to what went wrong and who should take the blame.

Four investigations were launched, but 36 months later and the public and families are yet to hear what those outcomes are.

It's there where Sphiwe Moropana fell to his death three years ago, but now this demolished Bank of Lisbon building is just a deep hole in the ground filling up with litter and dirty rainwater.

Eyewitness News is in possession of photos taken by firefighters on the day of the blaze clearly showing how water pipes inside the Bank of Lisbon building were stripped.

Private company, Fire Ops' Wynand Engelbrecht said these water pipes were compulsory for high rising buildings to be able to get water to the top of the structure to douse the flames.

“The water was so badly compromised in that building, the pipes that were cut out from the basement to the first and second floor, that the firefighters couldn’t get water on the higher floors.”

When this building was demolished in 2019, the Gauteng government said it was for safety reasons. But not everyone is buying this story.

The Democratic Alliance believes senior officials have been implicated in wrongdoing and there were attempts to make sure it never comes out.

The union representing firefighters Demawusa's Absalom Ndlangamandla believes evidence has been concealed on purpose.

“They are destroying the evidence because how can you destroy a building if you are not finished with your investigation.”

Added to the concerns of evidence being covered-up, Eyewitness News has been prevented by the Johannesburg Emergency Services from interviewing the surviving firefighters without being given reason why.

