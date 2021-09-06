EFF in Parly vows to defend John Hlophe from 'white arrogance of the judiciary'

The justice committee is expected to discuss Judge President John Hlophe’s impeachment after Parliament received a report from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

CAPE TOWN - There’ve been accusations of racism in Parliament where the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) vowed to defend Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe from the “white” judiciary.

Members of the programme committee on Monday discussed the National Assembly agenda as Parliament prepares for recess from Friday.

The special meeting follows the Constitutional Court’s decision that local government elections must be held before November and members were discussing how the programme would fit around the election timetable.

The EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said that they would defend Hlophe.

"Our position as EFF is that we are going to defend our own. He is a black judge whom we do understand is being percecuted under the white arrogance of the judiciary in this country."

FF Plus MP Corne Mulder has accused Mkhaliphi of being racist, but he was reprimanded by Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

"Just remove or withdraw the term 'racist'. If it is not used in the National Assembly, I cannot allow it to be used in this forum the programming committee," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

Hlophe’s impeachment will first be discussed by the justice committee before the National Assembly votes on his removal.

