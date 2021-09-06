Go

EC SAPS hunt suspects linked to murder of Kinkelbos farm owner

The man was shot dead, his wife injured, and his son wounded during a robbery last night their farmhouse.

FILE: The wounded son managed to rush his mother to hospital. Picture: Pexels.com
FILE: The wounded son managed to rush his mother to hospital. Picture: Pexels.com
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for three armed men after a farm owner was murdered in the Kinkelbos area in the Eastern Cape.

The man was shot dead, his wife injured, and his son wounded during a robbery on Sunday night at their farmhouse.

The wounded son managed to rush his mother to hospital.

The police's Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: "At this stage, the details of the alleged incident are sketchy. Police are investigating a case of murder with additional charges of attempted murder and house robbery for further investigation."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA