EC SAPS hunt suspects linked to murder of Kinkelbos farm owner

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for three armed men after a farm owner was murdered in the Kinkelbos area in the Eastern Cape.

The man was shot dead, his wife injured, and his son wounded during a robbery on Sunday night at their farmhouse.

The wounded son managed to rush his mother to hospital.

The police's Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: "At this stage, the details of the alleged incident are sketchy. Police are investigating a case of murder with additional charges of attempted murder and house robbery for further investigation."

