Driftsands SAPS probe claims that 4 youths killed in mob attack, thrown in river

Police divers have been searching the waters after relatives of two of the victims reported them missing.

CAPE TOWN - Detectives are probing claims that the bodies of four youths were thrown into a river that runs through an informal settlement in Driftsands.

It's alleged they were victims of mob attack.

Police divers have been searching the waters after relatives of two of the victims reported them missing.

The body of a man was discovered but police say it didn't look like he was linked to the vigilante attack.

A second body was recovered on Sunday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.