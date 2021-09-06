Dept: Zuma’s medical parole will be revoked if he doesn’t comply with conditions

The former president has been released on medical parole for an undisclosed condition.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services on Sunday said former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole could only be revoked if he did not comply with its conditions.

It comes just under two months after he was jailed for 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

Zuma was removed from prison and admitted to an external hospital for medical observation last month.

The former president would have been eligible for parole on 23 October but was placed on medical parole based on a report from the South African military health services.

While Zuma’s “medical observations” are shrouded in mystery, the former president’s ailment has allegedly worsened since he began his sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabhako Nxumalo stressed that all offenders are eligible to be placed on medical parole should it be seen fit.

“Apart from being terminally ill and physically ill, inmates suffering to the point where they miss their daily activities or self-care can also be considered for medical parole.”

His incarceration sparked a wave of riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July, which the government has characterised as an attempted insurrection.

Zuma’s admission to hospital also resulted in the postponement of his corruption trial after he refused to be examined by a medical team from the National Prosecuting Authority.

