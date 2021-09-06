Go

COVID-19: SA records 5,931 new cases and 76 more deaths

The department also announced 76 more COVID-related deaths had been reported, bringing the total death toll in the country to 83,419.

FILE: A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, Johannesburg, on 18 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 5,931 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, this is according to the national health department's latest update on the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2 594 857 with a recovery rate of 92%.

