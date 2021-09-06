Cele pays tribute to SAPS members who lost their lives to COVID

Police Minister Bheki Cele said COVID-19 robbed the country of dedicated officers.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has sent his condolences to all the families of officers who’ve died from COVID-19.

Cele was speaking during the annual commemoration of fallen SAPS heroes at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday.

He said COVID-19 robbed the country of dedicated officers.

“Allow me to extend this remembrance to the families and colleagues of about 552 members who have succumbed to COVID-19 related complications since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.”

The minister also met the families of 34 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty between April 2020 and March this year.