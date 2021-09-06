Bulls thrash WP while Sharks edge Griquas for spot in final It’s the second time this year that these two sides will meet in the final as the Bulls beat the Durban side earlier in January to clinch the 2020 Currie Cup title. Currie Cup

Western Province

Blue Bulls

Cell C Sharks

Griquas CAPE TOWN - In a season full of disruptions due to COVID-19 protocols, unrest and the British and Irish Lions series – the 2021 Currie Cup finalists have been decided: the Bulls will host the Sharks on 11 September at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. It’s the second time this year that these two sides will meet in the final as the Bulls beat the Durban side earlier in January to clinch the 2020 Currie Cup title. The semifinal action started on Friday evening in Pretoria, where the travelling Western Province were given the tough task of trying to beat Jake White’s dominant team on their home turf and that dominance continued in the semifinal, with the Bulls outscoring Province six tries to five, with flyhalf Johan Goosen scoring one of those and finishing with a personal points tally of 23 thanks to his flawless goal-kicking on the night. This try though #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/VxzHX1w1Cb Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) September 6, 2021

After being outpaced and outplayed in the first half, the visitors showed fight in the second half as winger Edwill van der Merwe completed his hat-trick in the 79th minute, but the Bulls were too far ahead, claiming a 48-31 victory in the end.

Then on Saturday, the Sharks hosted this years ‘underdogs’ – the Griquas – in Durban for the second semifinal. It was a much closer affair than the first knockout game.

Despite going into half-time with an eight-point lead (17-9) thanks to tries by Kerron van Vuuren and Marius Louw, discipline let the hosts down in the first half and the Peacock Blues were still very much in the game and were proving difficult opponents.

A yellow card in the second half didn’t help the Sharks either, with Louw being sent off for a cynical offence but Sean Everitt’s charges managed to hold on for a narrow 28-24 win and booked themselves a spot in the final.

The Sharks have their work cut out for them as the Bulls have been the team to beat this season. The Pretoria side will be extra motivated, as they’ll be looking to be the first team in 17 years to clinch back-to-back Currie Cup titles.

The final is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 on Saturday 11 September.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.