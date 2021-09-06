Bafana Bafana down Ghana in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Bongokuhle Hlongwane struck in the 83rd minute as he got the better of the Ghana defence.

CAPE TOWN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored the only goal to give Bafana Bafana a win over Ghana in their 2022 World Cup qualifying match at the FNB Stadium on Monday.

Hlongwane struck in the 83rd minute as he got the better of a solid Ghana defence.

Before Hlongwane's goal, the closely contested match saw both sides create numerous opportunities but neither side being able to apply the final touch.

The home side thought that they had the lead in the 37th minute but Percy Tau's effort was ruled offside.

The result sees Bafana Bafana move to the top of Group G with four points from two games. Bafana drew against Zimbabwe in their qualifying campaign opener on Friday.