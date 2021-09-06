Arthur Fraser asked to explain why Zuma was granted medical parole

There's been mixed reaction from political parties following Zuma's release on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - There are mounting calls for National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser to explain exactly why his department has decided to release former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

There's been mixed reaction from political parties following Zuma's release on Sunday.

He'll now be completing the remainder of his 15-month sentence at home.

He was found eligible for parole on medical grounds less than two months after being jailed for refusing to testify at the state capture inquiry.

The African National Congress has welcomed the decision, wishing its former president a speedy recovery.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said it was public knowledge that Zuma was not well, and therefore, he qualified for parole.

“We can’t query it, especially when it has medical conditionals involved, because effectively he'll still be under the watch of Correctional Services.”

However, the One South Africa Movement, Congress of the People, and the Democratic Alliance (DA) all say the nation deserved a thorough explanation.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said he would be submitting an application for the records of the parole board to establish what criteria was used to determine Zuma’s eligibility for medical parole.

“It should also be noted this medical parole should be granted to Zuma by his former spy boss Arthur Fraser and they’re deeply implicated in the corruption of state security and accused of running an illegal parallel structure where he now continues to do Jacob Zuma’s bidding.”

Meanwhile, the Jacob Zuma Foundation's Mzwanele Manyi said Zuma's medical condition would not be disclosed to the public and people must stop doubting the medical team's work.

“We are not going to have a situation where President Zuma’s health is laid out there for everyone to see.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.