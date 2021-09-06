Are you suffering from Zoom Dysmorphia - the unofficial COVID side effect?

CAPE TOWN - Are you suddenly aware of the conk in your nose or recently obsessed with just how deep your frown lines have become?

If so, you could be suffering from the latest unexpected side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom Dysmorphia.

A US dermatologist coined the phrase, saying it was brought on by too many hours staring at yourself in video meetings.

University of Stellenbosch's Professor Mark Tomlinson on Monday said it was not a formal diagnosis just yet.

But there are some simple ways to feel better about your Zoom persona: “For something like Zoom Dysmorphia to become an actual diagnosis will take years of research. This is a dermatologist who is suggesting something like this. People place camera at certain angles and it’s not flattering and find themselves having to choose the best angle.”

