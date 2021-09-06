ANC welcomes reopening of candidate registrations for upcoming polls

The IEC’s decision gives the ANC, and other parties that missed the registration deadline, an opportunity to register councillor candidates after they missed the commission’s 23 August deadline.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the Independent Electoral Commission’s announcement that it will reopen the candidate registration list ahead of the looming municipal election.

Its President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his closing address following this weekend’s ANC national executive committee lekgotla, said that every South African had the right to vote and to stand for public office.

The IEC’s decision gives the ANC, and other parties that missed the registration deadline, an opportunity to register councillor candidates after they missed the commission’s 23 August deadline.

The IEC has been hit by heavy criticism, mostly from opposition parties who are claiming that it has been aiding the ANC.

“The ANC, therefore, further welcomes the decision to reopen candidate registration on 20th and 21st September. We believe this is in line with constitutional and legislative prescripts. So, this, we welcome. Let us all go out to serve our people and improve the lives of the people of South Africa selflessly,” Ramaphosa said.

