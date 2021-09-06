Go

ANC's Ramaphosa wishes Zuma a speedy recovery after release on medical parole

The former leader, suffering from an undisclosed ailment, had been in hospital and under observation since last month.

FILE: Former South African president Jacob Zuma who is facing fraud and corruption charges greets supporters in the gallery of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on 17 May 2021. Picture: Rogan Ward/AFP
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has joined a chorus of those welcoming the release of former President Jacob Zuma from jail.

Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, wished Zuma, who was out on medical parole, well during his closing address at the ANC’s virtual national executive committee lekgotla.

Zuma’s foundation has described the development as an act of humility.

The former leader, suffering from an undisclosed ailment, had been in hospital and under observation since last month.

Ramaphosa said that the ANC wished him a speedy recovery.

"We've heard that he's not well and we'd like to wish him a quick recovery as he's restored back to his home to be with his loved ones," Ramaphosa said.

