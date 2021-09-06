ANC's Ramaphosa wishes Zuma a speedy recovery after release on medical parole

The former leader, suffering from an undisclosed ailment, had been in hospital and under observation since last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has joined a chorus of those welcoming the release of former President Jacob Zuma from jail.

Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, wished Zuma, who was out on medical parole, well during his closing address at the ANC’s virtual national executive committee lekgotla.

ALSO READ:

- Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms

- Dept: Zuma’s medical parole will be revoked if he doesn’t comply with conditions

- 'An act of humility': JZ Foundation welcomes release of Zuma on medical parole

- Arthur Fraser asked to explain why Zuma was granted medical parole

Zuma’s foundation has described the development as an act of humility.

The former leader, suffering from an undisclosed ailment, had been in hospital and under observation since last month.

Ramaphosa said that the ANC wished him a speedy recovery.

"We've heard that he's not well and we'd like to wish him a quick recovery as he's restored back to his home to be with his loved ones," Ramaphosa said.

WATCH: ANC lekgotla closing remarks: Ramaphosa welcomes Zuma's parole

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.