Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services has on Sunday announced that former President Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court for contempt, for failing to appear before the state capture inquiry and answer questions.

In a statement, the Correctional Services Department said Zuma’s medical parole’s eligibility is impelled by a medical report received by the department. “Apart from being terminally ill and physically incapacitated, inmates suffering from an illness that severely limits their daily activity or self-care can also be considered for medical parole.

“Medical parole placement for Mr Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires.”

