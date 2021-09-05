Saptu wants to be included in policy discussions over mandatory jabs

The union said its primary purpose it to protect job security.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Parastatal and Tertiary Institutions Union (Saptu) has demanded to be included in policy discussions over mandatory vaccinations at places of higher learning.

Saptu said some institutions have recently confirmed that they are considering mandatory jabs for staff and students- this includes University of Johannesburg and the University of Stellenbosch in which they have members.

It said a policy which went against the bill of rights should never be forced: “Management cannot on its own make decisions; you have to look at the work environment, the job security and how policy implementations are going to affect employees. Some of our members don’t subscribe to the idea that they must be vaccinated.”

