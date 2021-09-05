SAPS appeal to Gqeberha residents for info after foetus found near sewer drain

The gruesome discovery was made on Saturday in a bushy area at the back of a quarry.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Eastern Cape are appealing to the community of Gqeberha to assist with any information after a foetus was found dumped near a sewer drain in Greenbushes.

The police’s Priscilla Naidu said a case of concealment of birth was under investigation.

“A partially decomposed foetus was discovered about five metres from a sewage outlet with the umbilical cord still attached. We suspect the gender of the foetus is that of a boy and we appeal to anyone who can assist us to trace the mother of the foetus to contact the SAPS or the nearest police station.”

