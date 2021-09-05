Ramaphosa to SAPS: Defend your lives within the confines of our law

Ramaphosa was speaking in Pretoria on Sunday at the annual South African Police Service Commemoration Day.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed police officers to defend their own lives and that of citizens in the fight against crime.

The event was held in remembrance of men and women in blue who lost their lives in the line of duty.

According to the police ministry, since March last year 34 police officers have died in the line of duty.

Ramaphosa paid tribute to the many fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price in protecting the country.

“We’d like you to implement the police service strategy and within the confines of the law, defend your own lives and the lives of our law-abiding citizens.”

Police killings remain a cause for concern in the country.

Earlier in the week, police union Popcru called for swift action in combating the scourge.

The union says over the last eight months 38 officers have been killed by criminals.

