Police slain in the line of duty commemorated

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday joined families of slain police officers at the annual South African Police Service Commemoration Day.

This year's event commemorated members of the SAPS who lost their lives in the line of duty between 1 April 2020 and March 2021.

Speaking at the memorial site at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Police Minister Bheki Cele said it was heart breaking to see officers being killed while fighting crime.

“The reality is, to us, the pain goes beyond the numbers. It cuts deep when we see an empty desk in the workplace, when we see a reduced number of members of parade, when we see police stations with severe shortage of members,” he said.

President @CyrilRamaphosa attends the annual South African Police Service Commemoration Day https://t.co/sFrA1KCDXe Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) September 5, 2021

