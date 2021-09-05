Go

New Zealand beat Bangladesh in third T20I

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 76 in 19.3 overs after posting a modest 128-5 when they elected to bat first.

New Zealand's players celebrate after winning the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on September 5, 2021. Picture: Munir Uz zaman / AFP.
25 minutes ago

DHAKA - New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third Twenty20 international to stay alive in the five-match series in Dhaka on Sunday.

Cole McConchie was among other successful bowlers with 3-15.

Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series respectively by seven wickets and four runs.

