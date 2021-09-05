Mthethwa hails Coetzee for pocketing another medal at Tokyo Paralympics

The marathon runner was also South Africa's closing ceremony flag bearer.

JOHANNESBURG - Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa has hailed team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee for pocketing another medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The visually impaired athlete ended the games by pocketing her second medal, taking the Team SA medals tally to seven.

Team SA is set to return with seven medals consisting of four gold, one silver, two bronze and three world records.

The minister has congratulated the athletes saying they have put South Africa on the map and ensured the country’s presence in Tokyo.

The ministry's spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo said: “Minister Mthethwa, upon hearing the news, once more applauded Louzanne Coetzee and demonstrated that one can rise up and achieve at the highest level.”

