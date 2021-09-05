Mpumalanga Education Dept to take COVID jabs to schools from Monday

The department on Sunday said it would be facilitating the administration of COVID-19 jabs to pupils who are 18 years and older across the province’s schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Education Department will from Monday take COVID-19 vaccinations into schools.

The rollout comes after the government opened up its mass vaccination drive to young adults between the ages of 18- and 35-years last month.

Officials are urging jabs for eligible pupils to slow down the spread of the virus in classrooms after the education sector was scarred by the pandemic.

Spokesperson Gerald Sambo said: “All learners who are 18 years and above will be vaccinated in their respective halls to ensure that teaching and learning is not disrupted. Learners who could not register will be allowed to register and vaccinate on site at the same time. Vaccination dates for special schools will be communicated to school principals once all logistics have been finalised.”

