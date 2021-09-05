Mother and two children allegedly killed by husband

Just a few days after Women's Month, a mother and her two children have been murdered in Mpumalanga, allegedly by her husband.

It was alleged that the police officer shot his wife and their children, aged four and 10, last week in their Tonga home.

It's understood the 36-year-old man phoned other members of his family after pulling the trigger.

One of the children died at the scene along with the mother while the other child was taken to hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the officer was found with a gunshot wound and his work firearm was discovered in his house.

Mpumalanga police said they opened a case with three counts of murder and an inquest.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Gender Equality said it was concerned about the dramatic increase in contact crimes given that gender-based violence and femicide tended to be prevalent in these types of offences.

The Commission's Chairperson Tamara Mathebula said, “The Commission is acutely concerned with reported and non-reported domestic violence and gender-based violence, including femicide and cases that adversely affect women and children.”

