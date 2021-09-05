Mahumapelo: Maphatsoe was a great leader, freedom fighter

Mahumapelo paid tribute to Maphatsoe at a funeral service held in Soweto on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo has described the late MK veteran Kebby Maphatsoe as a great leader and freedom fighter.

Mahumapelo paid tribute to Maphatsoe at a funeral service held in Soweto on Sunday.

The 58-year-old died on Tuesday of a heart failure.

Mahumapelo is a long-time ally and friend of Maphatsoe and both are well-known supporters of former President Jacob Zuma.

Mahumapelo said he spoke to Maphatsoe last weekend just 72 hours before his untimely death.

“Under a democracy, you have people being jailed without trial and the example he made was about former President Jacob Zuma.”

He added Maphatsoe was a great leader.

ANC NEC members including chairperson Gwede Mantashe, Ayanda Dlodlo and Nathi Mthwetwa were among those who paid their last respects to Maphatsoe here in Soweto on Sunday.

The ANC stalwart will be laid to rest at the west part cemetery.

