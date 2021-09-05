IEC scrambles to meet ConCourt election deadline

The Constitutional Court ruled against the IEC's application to postpone the election until February next year.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is rushing to meet Monday’s deadline to consider whether it would be practically possible to hold another voter registration weekend this month.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court ruled against the IEC's application to postpone the election until February next year.

It ruled that the local elections must be held on any day between 27 October and 1 November and further ordered the commission to determine within three calendar days whether it was practically possible to hold a voter registration weekend.

Meanwhile, with the ANC having failed to register candidates in 93 municipalities, political analyst Sanusha Naidu said the judgment shattered the ruling party’s hopes of having another opportunity to register some of its candidates.

The commission will make announcements relating to the electoral programme and its readiness tomorrow.

