ANC MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe laid to rest

Family, friends, members of the MKMVA and the ANC have gathered for Kebby Maphatsoe's final send off.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service of former uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe will take place in Soweto on Sunday.

Family, friends, members of the MKMVA and the ANC have gathered at the G.O.G. Recreational Centre in Protea Glen for Maphatsoe's final send off.

The 58-year-old MK veteran passed away of a heart attack on Tuesday.

At the time of his passing, Maphatsoe was part of the team that was planning a conference of former ANC soldiers aimed at uniting the MK national council and MKMVA.

He was recently appointed whip of the study group on sports, arts and culture in Parliament.

Senior ANC members assembled at his Alberton home to convey their condolences to his family shortly after hearing of his passing.

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza described Maphatsoe as a freedom fighter and a soldier.

